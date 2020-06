June 10 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG:

* CREDIT SUISSE CEO SAYS ABSOLUTELY SEES UPSIDE IN CURRENT MARKET FOR BANK’S PRIVATE BANKING BUSINESS, SEES ENVIRONMENT AS OPPORTUNITY

* CREDIT SUISSE CEO SAYS BANK ABSOLUTELY CONTINUES TO FOLLOW ROTE TARGETS

* CREDIT SUISSE CEO SAYS OUR CLEAR EXPECTATION IS TO PAY SECOND HALF OF 2019 DIVIDEND AND TO PAY 2020 DIVIDEND