Credit Suisse Group AG:

* SAYS TAKING PROACTIVE MEASURES TO INCREASE CLIENT ACTIVITY IN INTERNATIONAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT

* SAYS BANKS EXPECTS TO SEE SIMILAR-SIZED GAIN FROM INVESTLAB TRANSFER IN 2020

* SAYS THERE HAS BEEN DELEVERAGING IN ASIA IN Q3

* SAYS VISIBILITY IS LIMITED FOR 2020, CAUTIOUS OVER OUTLOOK