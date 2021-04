BRIEF-Credit Suisse expects Q1 pre-tax loss of 900 mln CHF

April 6 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG:

* SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS UPDATED COMPENSATION REPORT FOLLOWING ITS DECISION TO WITHDRAW ITS PROPOSALS REGARDING VARIABLE COMPENSATION FOR EXECUTIVE BOARD,

* SAYS IN ADDITION, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD HAS PROPOSED TO WAIVE HIS CHAIR FEE OF CHF 1.5 MILLION, WHICH WOULD HAVE BEEN AWARDED TO HIM AT END OF 2020 AGM TO 2021 AGM PERIOD.

* SAYS , BRIAN CHIN, CEO OF INVESTMENT BANK IS STEPPING DOWN FROM HIS ROLE ON EXECUTIVE BOARD

* SAYS LARA WARNER, CHIEF RISK AND COMPLIANCE OFFICER, IS STEPPING DOWN FROM HER ROLE ON EXECUTIVE BOARD

* SAYS AS OF MAY 1, 2021, CHRISTIAN MEISSNER IS APPOINTED CEO OF INVESTMENT BANK AND MEMBER OF EXECUTIVE BOARD

* SAYS JOACHIM OECHSLIN IS APPOINTED AD INTERIM CHIEF RISK OFFICER AND MEMBER OF EXECUTIVE BOARD

* SAYS THOMAS GROTZER IS APPOINTED AD INTERIM GLOBAL HEAD OF COMPLIANCE, EFFECTIVE APRIL 6, 2021.

* SAYS ALL THREE WILL REPORT TO THOMAS GOTTSTEIN

* SAYS WHILE OUR FINANCIAL RESULTS ARE STILL SUBJECT TO DETAILED FINALIZATION AND REVIEW, WE WOULD EXPECT TO REPORT A PRE-TAX LOSS FOR 1Q 2021 OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 900 MILLION

* SAYS THIS INCLUDES A CHARGE OF CHF 4.4 BILLION IN RESPECT OF THE FAILURE BY A US-BASED HEDGE FUND TO MEET ITS MARGIN COMMITMENTS AS WE ANNOUNCED ON MARCH 29, 2021

* SAYS IN TERMS OF OUR CAPITAL POSITION, WHILE THIS IS ALSO STILL SUBJECT TO OUR USUAL END-PERIOD FINALIZATION AND REVIEW PROCESSES, WE WOULD CURRENTLY EXPECT THE 1Q 2021 CET1 RATIO TO BE AT LEAST 12%

* SAYS WITH REGARD TO LEVERAGE, WE EXPECT OUR 1Q 2021 TIER 1 LEVERAGE RATIO TO BE AT LEAST 5.4% AND OUR 1Q 2021 CET1 LEVERAGE RATIO TO BE AT LEAST 3.7%

* SAYS AS OF THE END OF 1Q21, OUR LIQUIDITY POSITION REMAINS STRONG WITH HQLA BALANCES EXPECTED TO EXCEED USD 200 BILLION AND THE GROUP LIQUIDITY COVERAGE RATIO (LCR) EXPECTED TO EXCEED 200%. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Vienna Newsroom)