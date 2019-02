Feb 7 (Reuters) -

* CREDIT SUISSE FREEZES 2018 BONUS POOL AHEAD OF ANNUAL RESULTS- FT

* CREDIT SUISSE'S OVERALL POOL OF BONUSES WILL REMAIN FLAT AT ABOUT $3.2 BILLION IN THE LATEST PAY ROUND - FT CITING SOURCES Source text : on.ft.com/2SiewqY Further company coverage: