May 31 (Reuters) - CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG:

* ANNOUNCES REVERSE SPLITS OF ITS VIIZ AND TVIX ETNS

* REVERSE SPLITS WILL BE EFFECTIVE AT OPEN OF TRADING ON JUNE 8, 2018

* HOLDERS OF VIIZ AND TVIX WHO BOUGHT SUCH ETNS PRIOR TO JUNE 8 TO RECEIVE ONE REVERSE SPLIT-ADJUSTED ETN FOR EVERY TEN PRE-REVERSE SPLIT ETNS

* IN ADDITION, SUCH PURCHASERS THAT HOLD NUMBER OF ETNS NOT EVENLY DIVISIBLE BY TEN WILL RECEIVE CASH PAYMENT FOR ANY FRACTIONAL ETNS REMAINING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)