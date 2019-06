June 27 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG:

* CREDIT SUISSE HOLDINGS (USA) INC - BOARD OF GOVERNORS OF FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM PROVIDED CONDITIONAL NON-OBJECTION TO CO’S 2019 CAPITAL PLAN

* CREDIT SUISSE HOLDINGS (USA) SAYS CO ACKNOWLEDGES "CONCERNS RELAYED BY THE FED" & FULLY EXPECT TO REMEDIATE THE ISSUES BY OCTOBER DEADLINE GIVEN Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2Ylwacg Further company coverage: