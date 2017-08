July 28 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group Ag

* CFO says bank has had regularization outflows 0.8 billion Sfr so far in 2017, expect 3-5 billion Sfr in outflows for full year - analyst call

* CFO says would hope for improvement in activity once clients return from summer break

* CFO says would expect losses in the corporate centre in H2 2017 to be broadly similar as in H1