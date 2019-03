March 22 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG:

* PROPOSES CHRISTIAN GELLERSTAD AND SHAN LI AS NEW NON-EXECUTIVE MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A TERM UNTIL THE END OF THE NEXT AGM

* SAYS ANDREAS KOOPMANN WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT THE AGM ON APRIL 26

* SAYS LITIGATION PROVISIONS STOOD AT 681 MILLION SFR AT END-2018