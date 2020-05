May 7 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG:

* CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EXTENT TO WHICH COVID-19 IMPACTS OUR BUSINESS, INCLUDING WITH RESPECT TO OUR FINANCIAL GOALS AND RELATED EXPECTATIONS AND AMBITIONS REMAINS HIGHLY UNCERTAIN - QUARTERLY REPORT

* CREDIT SUISSE SAYS WE CONTINUE TO HOPE TO ACHIEVE OUR GOALS IN MEDIUM TERM

* CREDIT SUISSE SAYS COVID-19 IMPACT ON OUR ROTE GOAL FOR 2020 CANNOT BE PREDICTED AT THIS TIME Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)