BRIEF-Credit Suisse Says Coronavirus Likely To Affect Its Business Performance

March 25 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG:

* AGM ON APRIL 30 WILL BE HELD IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE ORDINANCE OF THE SWISS FEDERAL COUNCIL ON COMBATTING COVID-19

* SHAREHOLDERS WILL NOT BE ALLOWED TO ATTEND THE EVENT IN PERSON AND ARE REQUESTED TO VOTE IN ADVANCE BY GIVING A POWER OF ATTORNEY AND VOTING INSTRUCTIONS TO THE INDEPENDENT PROXY

* PROPOSAL FOR A DISTRIBUTION OF A DIVIDEND TO SHAREHOLDERS OF CHF 0.2776 PER SHARE FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2019

* PROPOSAL FOR THE ELECTION OF RICHARD MEDDINGS AS NEW NON-EXECUTIVE MEMBER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A TERM UNTIL THE END OF THE NEXT AGM

* PROPOSAL FOR THE RE-ELECTION OF THE CHAIRMAN AND THE OTHER MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; ALEXANDER GUT WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION

* CONFIRMS DIVIDEND PROPOSAL

* CHAIRMAN URS ROHNER AND THE OTHER MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG WILL STAND FOR RE-ELECTION FOR A TERM UNTIL THE END OF THE NEXT AGM

* GROUP RECORDED LITIGATION AND REGULATORY ACTION PROVISIONS OF CHF 898 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019

* CORONAVIRUS LIKELY TO AFFECT OUR BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

* CLOSELY MONITORING SPREAD OF COVID-19, POTENTIAL EFFECTS ON OPERATIONS, BUSINESS BUT SATISFIED WITH HOW TEAMS HAVE NAVIGATED INCREASED VOLATILITY

* IN VIEW BREXIT, TRADE TENSIONS AND CORONAVIRUS CRISIS, I HAVE BECOME VERY CAUTIOUS ABOUT ISSUING FORECASTS