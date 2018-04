April 25 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG:

* SAYS CONFIRMS WILL WIND DOWN STRATEGIC RESOLUTION UNIT BY END-2018

* SAYS INTEND TO DELIVER 800 MILLION SFR OF FURTHER SAVINGS IN 2018, PUTTING BANK ON TRACK TO REACH COST CUT GOALS

* SAYS SHOOTING FOR $6 BILLION NET REVENUES FOR GLOBAL MARKETS UNIT FOR 2018

* SAYS NO AGGRESSIVE HIRING PLANS IN INTERNATIONAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, IN APAC THERE WILL BE A LITTLE MORE GROWTH