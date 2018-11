Nov 15 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse:

* SAYS SURPRISED ABOUT WEKO NVESTIGATION

* SAYS IS CONVINCED THAT ALLEGATIONS WILL PROVE TO BE UNFOUNDED

* SAYS ALREADY OFFERS TO CONSUMERS IN SWITZERLAND ACCESS TO APPLE PAY AND SAMSUNG PAY THROUGH ITS SUBSIDIARY SWISSCARD

* SAYS HAS BEEN IN TALKS WITH COMPANIES SUCH AS APPLE, SAMSUNG OR GOOGLE FOR SEVERAL MONTHS TO DISCUSS HOW THEIR MOBILE PAYMENT SOLUTIONS COULD BE OFFERED TO ITS CLIENTS