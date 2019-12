Dec 27 (Reuters) - Aimia Inc:

* ACQUISITION OF COMMON SHARES OF AIMIA INC.

* CREDIT SUISSE SECURITIES CANADA - ACQUIRED 2,990,630 COMMON SHARES IN CAPITAL OF AIMIA ON DEC 23

* CREDIT SUISSE SECURITIES CANADA - FOLLOWING ACQUISITION OF SHARES, CO HELD ABOUT 6.05% OF ISSUED & OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES OF AIMIA