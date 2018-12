BRIEF-Credit Suisse Sees Similar Share Buyback in 2020 As In 2019

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG:

* BOARD APPROVES SHARE BUYBACK

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED A SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF UP TO CHF 1.5 BILLION

* EXPECTS TO BUY BACK AT LEAST CHF 1.0 BILLION - CEO IN PRESENTATION SLIDES

* EXPECTS A SIMILAR SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2020 AS IN 2019 - CEO IN PRESENTATION SLIDES

* TO SET LEVEL OF 2020 SHARE BUYBACK IN LIGHT OF CAPITAL PLANS AND SUBJECT TO PREVAILING MARKET CONDITIONS, BUT WILL BE IN LINE WITH INTENTION TO DISTRIBUTE AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF NET INCOME- CEO IN PRESENTATION SLIDES

* EXPECTS TO DISTRIBUTE A SUSTAINABLE ORDINARY DIVIDEND IN 2019 AND 2020 - CEO IN PRESENTATION SLIDES

* TARGETS A 12%+ RETURN ON TANGIBLE EQUITY BEYOND 2020 - CEO IN PRESENTATION SLIDES

* TARGETS 11-12 PERCENT RETURN ON TANGIBLE EQUITY IN 2020 - CEO IN PRESENTATION SLIDES

* EXPECTS TO REACH AT LEAST 10 PERCENT RETURN ON TANGIBLE EQUITY IN 2019, BASED ON KNOWN ACTIONS - CEO IN PRESENTATION SLIDES

* SEES 2018 REPORTED PRETAX INCOME OF 3.2-3.4 BILLION SFR - CEO IN PRESENTATION SLIDES