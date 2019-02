Feb 26 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG:

* CHANGES TO THE EXECUTIVE BOARD OF CREDIT SUISSE GROUP

* LARA WARNER IS APPOINTED GROUP CHIEF RISK OFFICER (CRO), REPORTING TO CEO

* LYDIE HUDSON, IS APPOINTED CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER (CCO)

* ANTOINETTE POSCHUNG IS TAKING ON ROLE OF GLOBAL HEAD OF HUMAN RESOURCES (HR) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)