Nov 1 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG:

* CREDIT SUISSE CFO SAYS SEES 200 MILLION SFR IN RESTRUCTURING COSTS IN Q4

* CREDIT SUISSE CEO SAYS WANTS TO GO INTO Q1 AND Q2 PRUDENTLY IN TERMS OF INVESTMENT AND COSTS, SEE HOW THINGS DEVELOP

* CREDIT SUISSE CEO SAYS HAPPY WITH FOOTPRINT IN GLOBAL MARKETS BUSINESS