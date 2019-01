Jan 11 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse AG:

* AG WILL COMMENCE ITS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ON JANUARY 14, 2019

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG APPROVED A BUYBACK OF CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG SHARES OF UP TO CHF 1.5 BILLION IN 2019 Source text: [bit.ly/2VGQrIk] Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)