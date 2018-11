Nov 15 (Reuters) -

* CREDIT SUISSE WEIGHS HUNDREDS OF JOB CUTS TO REDUCE COSTS - BLOOMBERG, CITING SOURCES

* THE DISMISSALS AT CREDIT SUISSE COULD START AS SOON AS THIS YEAR AND HELP THE BANK ACHIEVE ITS 2019 COST TARGETS - BLOOMBERG

* CREDIT SUISSE'S INTERNATIONAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT BUSINESS AND SWISS UNIVERSAL BANK MAY BE AMONG THE BUSINESSES AFFECTED- BLOOMBERG Source text : bloom.bg/2TfUCd2 Further company coverage: