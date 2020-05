BRIEF-Creditshelf Q1 Consolidated Revenues Down 26.8%

May 7 (Reuters) - Creditshelf AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: CREDITSHELF REPORTS Q1 2020 FINANCIAL FIGURES

* Q1 2020 WITH HIGHEST VOLUME OF LOANS REQUESTED IN CREDITSHELF HISTORY

* IS MAINTAINING ITS FORECAST FOR CURRENT FISCAL YEAR

* Q1 VOLUME OF LOANS ARRANGED VIA CREDITSHELF PLATFORM FELL FROM EUR 16.9 MILLION IN Q1 2019 TO A TOTAL OF EUR 11.6 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUES FROM BORROWER FELL TO EUR 443.0 THOUSAND (PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD: EUR 594.8 THOUSAND)

* Q1 REVENUES FROM INVESTOR FEES FELL TO EUR 221.8 THOUSAND (PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD: EUR 342.0 THOUSAND)

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES OF EUR 685.6 THOUSAND, 26.8% BELOW FIGURE FOR SAME QUARTER OF PREVIOUS YEAR (EUR 936.8 THOUSAND)