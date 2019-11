Nov 19 (Reuters) - Cree Inc:

* CREE AND STMICROELECTRONICS EXPAND AND EXTEND EXISTING SILICON CARBIDE WAFER SUPPLY AGREEMENT

* CREE INC SAYS EXPANDING & EXTENDING EXISTING MULTI-YEAR, LONG-TERM SILICON CARBIDE WAFER SUPPLY AGREEMENT TO MORE THAN $500 MILLION

* CREE - AGREEMENT DOUBLES VALUE OF ORIGINAL AGREEMENT FOR SUPPLY OF SILICON CARBIDE BARE & EPITAXIAL WAFERS TO STMICROELECTRONICS OVER NEXT “SEVERAL YEARS” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: