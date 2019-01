Jan 7 (Reuters) - Cree Inc:

* CREE AND STMICROELECTRONICS ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR SILICON CARBIDE WAFER SUPPLY AGREEMENT

* CREE INC - AGREEMENT GOVERNS SUPPLY OF CO'S 150MM SILICON CARBIDE BARE AND EPITAXIAL WAFERS TO STMICROELECTRONICS