BRIEF-Cree Reports Q2 Non-GAAP Loss Per Share $0.01

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Cree Inc:

* CREE REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR 2018

* Q2 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.01

* Q2 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.14

* Q2 REVENUE $368 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $349.5 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.01 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q3 2018 REVENUE $335 MILLION TO $355 MILLION

* FOR Q3 2018, GAAP NET LOSS IS TARGETED AT $20 MILLION TO $26 MILLION, OR $0.20 TO $0.26 PER DILUTED SHARE

* FOR Q3 2018, NON-GAAP NET INCOME IS TARGETED TO BE RANGE OF $3 MILLION LOSS TO A $3 MILLION PROFIT, OR $0.03 LOSS PER SHARE TO $0.03 EPS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.00, REVENUE VIEW $340.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S