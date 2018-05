May 4 (Reuters) - Cree Inc:

* CREE INC - ON APRIL 30, COMPENSATION COMMITTEE TERMINATED COMPANY’S SEVERANCE PLAN FOR SECTION 16 OFFICERS, DATED AUGUST 18, 2008 - SEC FILING

* CREE INC - ADOPTED SLT PLAN, COVERING EXECUTIVES WHO REPORT DIRECTLY TO CO'S PRESIDENT AND CEO AND WHO SERVE ON SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM