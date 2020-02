Feb 19 (Reuters) - Creo Medical Group PLC:

* HAS MADE AN APPLICATION FOR 7,000,000 NEW ORDINARY SHARES TO BE ADMITTED TO TRADING ON AIM

* NEW ORDINARY SHARES WILL BE HELD BY CO’S EMPLOYEE BENEFIT TRUST

* EXPECTED THAT NEW SHARES ADMISSION WILL TAKE PLACE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2020