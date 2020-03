BRIEF-Creo Medical Sees Significant Growth In Commercial Orders For Speedboat Device Over Long Term

March 20 (Reuters) - Creo Medical Group PLC:

* CREO MEDICAL GROUP - TRADING UPDATE – COVID-19 IMPACT

* CREO MEDICAL - PROGRESS IN Q1 IN GAINING REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR FURTHER FOUR DEVICES HAS BEEN IN-LINE WITH MANAGEMENT EXPECTATIONS

* CREO MEDICAL GROUP PLC - STILL EXPECTS TO SEE SIGNIFICANT GROWTH IN COMMERCIAL ORDERS FOR ITS SPEEDBOAT DEVICE OVER LONG TERM

* CREO MEDICAL GROUP PLC - BELIEVES OUTLOOK FOR MEDIUM AND LONG TERM REMAINS VERY MUCH UNCHANGED