BRIEF-Crescent Point announces Q3 2017 average production growth of 10 pct year-over-year​

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Crescent Point Energy Corp
* Crescent Point announces strong Q3 2017 results and upwardly revised 2017 guidance
* Crescent Point Energy Corp - Achieved Q3 2017 average production growth of 10 percent year-over-year
* Crescent Point Energy Corp qtrly funds flow from operations totaled $389.0 million or $0.71 per share
* Crescent Point Energy Corp - 2017 exit guidance remains unchanged at 183,000 boe/d as it is in process of disposing additional non-core assets
* Crescent Point Energy Corp - Increasing its 2017 average production guidance to 175,500 boe/d, up from 174,500 boe/d
* Crescent Point Energy Corp - Currently marketing several additional non-core asset packages targeting potential proceeds of $100 million to $200 million