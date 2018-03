BRIEF-Crescent Point Announces Qtrly Average Production Of 178,975 Boe/D

March 1 (Reuters) - Crescent Point Energy Corp:

* CRESCENT POINT ANNOUNCES YEAR-END 2017 RESULTS WITH STRONG CASH FLOWS, RECORD RESERVES OF OVER 1 BILLION BOE AND 152 PERCENT ORGANIC REPLACEMENT OF PRODUCTION

* CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP - ‍FUNDS FLOW FROM OPERATIONS $0.90 PER SHARE DILUTED, IN Q4 2017​

* CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP - QTRLY AVERAGE PRODUCTION OF 178,975 BOE/D

* CRESCENT POINT ENERGY - 2018 GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED WITH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $1.8 BILLION, EXCLUDING LAND ACQUISITIONS‍​

* CRESCENT POINT ENERGY - SEES 2018 ANNUAL AVERAGE PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 183,500 BOE/D AND EXIT PRODUCTION OF 195,000 BOE/D‍​