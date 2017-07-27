FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Crescent point energy Q2 FFO $0.77
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 10:35 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Crescent point energy Q2 FFO $0.77

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Crescent Point Energy Corp:

* Crescent Point announces strong Q2 2017 results and upwardly revised 2017 guidance

* Q2 FFO $0.77

* Is increasing its 2017 average production guidance to 174,500 boe/d, up from 172,000 boe/d,

* Expect to meet or exceed our 2017 exit production guidance,

* Do not anticipate need to change capital program and expect to achieve per share growth of 10 percent

* Total capital expenditures budgeted for 2017, excluding property and land acquisitions, is unchanged at $1.45 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

