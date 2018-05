BRIEF-Crescent Point Qtrly Funds Flow From Operations Was $0.78 Per Share

May 3 (Reuters) - Crescent Point Energy Corp:

* CRESCENT POINT ANNOUNCES Q1 2018 RESULTS WITH PRODUCTION EXCEEDING TARGETS, REDUCED ANNUAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AND A $225 MILLION NON-CORE DISPOSITION

* CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP - EXCEEDED Q1 AVERAGE PRODUCTION BUDGET AND CURRENTLY AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS FOR Q2 2018

* CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP - REDUCED 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BY $25 MILLION AND TARGETING A TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO OF LESS THAN 100 PERCENT

* CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP - FINALIZING AGREEMENT TO DISPOSE OF APPROXIMATELY $225 MILLION OF ASSETS WITH PROCEEDS DIRECTED TOWARD DEBT REDUCTION

* CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP - EXPECT 2018 EXIT NET DEBT TO FUNDS FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF LESS THAN 1.9 TIMES, EXCLUDING PROCEEDS FROM DISPOSITION

* CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP - QTRLY FUNDS FLOW FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.78 PER SHARE

* CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP - QTRLY AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION 178,418 BOE/D VERSUS 173,329 BOE/D

* CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP - REMAINS ON TRACK TO DELIVER SEVEN PERCENT EXIT PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018

* CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP - Q2 AVERAGE PRODUCTION EXPECTED TO BE OVER 182,000 BOE/D

* CRESCENT POINT ENERGY-SUBSEQUENT TO QUARTER, SIGNED NON-BINDING LOI TO DISPOSE OF ABOUT 3,200 BOE/D OF NON-CORE ASSETS FOR PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $225 MILLION