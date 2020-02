Feb 11 (Reuters) - Crescita Therapeutics Inc:

* CRESCITA ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM TWO PIVOTAL PHASE 3 CLINICAL STUDIES FOR ITS LEAD PIPELINE PRODUCT IN PATIENTS WITH PLAQUE PSORIASIS

* CRESCITA THERAPEUTICS INC - PRIMARY ENDPOINT ACHIEVED WITH HIGH STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE IN TRIAL

* CRESCITA THERAPEUTICS INC - BOTH PHASE 3 STUDIES MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT