March 22 (Reuters) - Crescita Spa:

* SAYS CELLULAR ITALIA (CELLULAR GROUP) SIGNS PREVENTIVE AGREEMENT ON PATENT BOX FOR INTANGIBLE ASSETS

* SAYS TOTAL TAX BENEFIT FROM AGREEMENT OBTAINED FOR PERIOD 2015-2017 IS ESTIMATED AT AROUND EUR 10 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)