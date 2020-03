March 18 (Reuters) - Crescita Therapeutics Inc:

* CRESCITA REPORTS Q4 AND FISCAL 2019 RESULTS

* CRESCITA THERAPEUTICS INC - Q4 REVENUE C$3.8 MILLION, DOWN 38.4%

* CRESCITA THERAPEUTICS INC - EXPECT QUARTERLY REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY FLUCTUATIONS THROUGHOUT 2020

* CRESCITA THERAPEUTICS INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE C$0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: