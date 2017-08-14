FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2017 / 12:42 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Crescita Therapeutics announces amended loan agreement with Knight Therapeutics

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Crescita Therapeutics Inc

* Crescita Therapeutics announces amended loan agreement with Knight Therapeutics

* Crescita Therapeutics Inc - ‍announced it has entered into an amended loan agreement with Knight Therapeutics Inc​

* Crescita Therapeutics Inc - ‍under terms of amended loan agreement, Crescita will immediately repay $2.5 million of loan​

* Crescita Therapeutics Inc - Knight has agreed to release letter of credit in exchange for a general security interest over all of Crescita's assets​

* Crescita Therapeutics - has access to additional $6.0 million of cash that was previously restricted under terms of letter of credit - to fund operations​

* Crescita Therapeutics - ‍loan continues to bear interest at 9% per annum and matures on January 22, 2022​

* Entered into an amended loan agreement with knight therapeutics inc

* Crescita agreed to make additional repayments such that principal amount of loan is reduced to $2.5 million by December 31, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

