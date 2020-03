BRIEF-Crescita Therapeutics Announces Measures In Response To Covid-19 Virus

Crescita Therapeutics Inc:

* CRESCITA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES MEASURES IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 VIRUS

* CRESCITA THERAPEUTICS INC - WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSING ITS OFFICE AND PRODUCTION FACILITY IN LAVAL, QUÉBEC,

* CRESCITA THERAPEUTICS INC - FACILITY CLOSURE WILL RESULT IN TEMPORARY LAYOFFS AFFECTING MOST PRODUCTION AND OFFICE PERSONNEL

* CRESCITA THERAPEUTICS INC - PRODUCT DISTRIBUTION THROUGH COMPANY’S THIRD-PARTY LOGISTICS PROVIDER WILL REMAIN OPERATIONAL WITH REDUCED CAPACITY.

* CRESCITA - CANADIAN CLIENTS IN AESTHETIC AND MEDICAL AESTHETIC MARKETS TEMPORARILY CLOSED RESULTING IN SUBSTANTIALLY DECREASED CANADIAN PRODUCT SALES

* CRESCITA THERAPEUTICS INC - ANTICIPATES THAT ROYALTIES FROM INTERNATIONAL SALES OF ITS PRODUCTS WILL BE ADVERSELY AFFECTED BY LOWER DEMAND

* CRESCITA THERAPEUTICS INC - MEMBERS OF EXECUTIVE TEAM, BOARD AGREED TO TEMPORARY BASE SALARY OR FEE REDUCTIONS RANGING BETWEEN 25% AND 40%