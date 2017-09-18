BRIEF-Crescita Therapeutics reports positive topline results of phase 2 clinical trial to treat plaque psoriasis

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Crescita Therapeutics Inc

* Crescita Therapeutics reports positive topline results of phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of plaque psoriasis

* Crescita Therapeutics Inc - ‍trial demonstrated statistical significance in achievement of its primary endpoint​

* Crescita Therapeutics Inc - ‍no unanticipated safety signals were noted in the trial​

* Crescita - phase 2 results to be evaluated in anticipation of end-of-phase 2 meeting with U.S. FDA to discuss advancement to phase 3​

* Crescita Therapeutics Inc - ‍received positive topline results from a phase 2 clinical trial in patients with plaque psoriasis​

* Crescita Therapeutics - licensing revenues would be shared between co and partners; co's share would reflect its contribution of patented formulations