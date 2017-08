June 26(Reuters) - Cresco Ltd

* Says it will repurchase 660,000 shares of its common stock, representing 5.5 percent of outstanding from June 27 to July 25, at the price of 2,994 yen per share, through takeover bid

* Settlement date on Aug. 17

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/3wPMMK

