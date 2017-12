Dec 6 (Reuters) - Cresco Ltd

* Says it will sell 7.2 percent stake in LTS,Inc., which is engaged in corporate transformation consulting, with undisclosed price, effective Dec. 14

* Says it will decrease voting power in LTS,Inc. to 14.3 percent(514,000 shares) from 21.5 percent (664,000 shares)

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ueLyTA

