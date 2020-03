March 3 (Reuters) - Creso Pharma Ltd:

* CRESO AND FARMAGON NORWAY SIGN AGREEMENT TO MARKET CRESO PRODUCTS IN SCANDINAVIA

* AGREEMENT COVERS MARKETING AND DISTRIBUTION OF CRESO PRODUCTS IN NORWAY, DENMARK, SWEDEN, FINLAND

* FIRST PHASE OF COMMERCIAL ROLL OUT WILL BE FOCUSED ON LAUNCHING OF CANNAQIX 50 AND CANNAQIX 10