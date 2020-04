April 20 (Reuters) - Creso Pharma Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES SETTLEMENT OF DISPUTE IN RELATION TO ISRAELI JOINT VENTURE

* ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH ASAF COHEN (COHEN) COHEN PROPAGATION NURSERIES LTD (COHEN NURSERIES) & VARIOUS OTHER PARTIES

* COHEN GROUP ADVISED THAT THEY INTEND TO SEEK DAMAGES ON ALLEGED BREACHES BY UNITOF ITS OBLIGATIONS UNDER ISRAELI JV AGREEMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: