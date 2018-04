April 6 (Reuters) - Creso Pharma Ltd:

* UPDATES ON PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF KUNNA S.A.S.

* ‍PARTIES AGREED TO EXTEND END DATE OF HEADS OF AGREEMENT (HOA) FOR PROPOSED ACQUISITION FROM 30 APRIL 2018 TO 31 MAY 2018​

* APPLIED FOR A LICENCE TO CULTIVATE MEDICINAL CANNABIS IN COLOMBIA AND EXPECTS LICENCE TO BE GRANTED IN APRIL 2018