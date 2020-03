BRIEF-Crest Nicholson Cancels Dividend, Draws Down Credit

March 19 (Reuters) - Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC:

* CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC - GOVERNMENT GUIDANCE ON COVID-19 TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON VISITOR LEVELS OVER AN UNCLEAR TIMELINE

* CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC - TO CANCEL ITS FINAL DIVIDEND OF 21.8 PENCE PER SHARE, OTHERWISE PAYABLE ON 9 APRIL 2020

* CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC - SUSPENDING ALL EXISTING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE UNTIL BOTH SEVERITY AND DURATION OF COVID-19 IMPACT BECOMES CLEARER.

* CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC - MADE ARRANGEMENTS TO FULLY DRAW ITS £250M REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, RESULTING IN AVAILABLE CASH OF £185M.