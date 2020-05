May 13 (Reuters) - Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC:

* COVID-19 UPDATE

* HAVE CONTINUED TO TAKE MODERATE NUMBERS OF NEW SALES AND HAVE ALSO BEEN ABLE TO PROCESS LEGAL COMPLETIONS DURING THIS TIME

* FROM 18 MAY 2020 WE WILL START TO REMOBILISE ACTIVITY ON OUR SITES IN A PHASED AND CONTROLLED MANNER

* AS AT HALF YEAR, 30 APRIL 2020, NET DEBT WAS £93.6M (HY2019: £68.3M) AND COMPANY HAD £255.2M CASH AT BANK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: