BRIEF-Crest Nicholson Says Three-Quarters Of Workforce Now Furloughed

April 9 (Reuters) - Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC:

* CREST NICHOLSON HDGS - COVID-19 UPDATE

* CREST NICHOLSON - MOST OF OUR SITES AND OPERATIONS HAVE BEEN CLOSED FOR SOME TIME WITH FINAL ARRANGEMENTS FOR A FULL SHUTDOWN CONCLUDING THIS WEEK

* CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC - AROUND THREE-QUARTERS OF OUR WORKFORCE IS NOW FURLOUGHED UNDER GOVERNMENT’S JOB RETENTION SCHEME

* CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC - RECEIVED CONFIRMATION OF A QUALIFYING CREDIT ASSESSMENT FOR PURPOSES OF APPLYING FOR COVID CORPORATE FINANCING FACILITY

* CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC - HAS BECOME IMPRACTICAL TO MAINTAIN OPERATIONS