FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Crestwood announces third quarter 2017 financial and operating results and agreement to sell US Salt, LLC for $225 million
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico's path to restore power shifts after Whitefish exit
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico's path to restore power shifts after Whitefish exit
Chinese stores slash iPhone 8 prices as much as 20 percent
Apple
Chinese stores slash iPhone 8 prices as much as 20 percent
Beijing poised for fresh South China Sea assertiveness
China
Beijing poised for fresh South China Sea assertiveness
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2017 / 11:24 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Crestwood announces third quarter 2017 financial and operating results and agreement to sell US Salt, LLC for $225 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Crestwood Equity Partners LP:

* Crestwood announces third quarter 2017 financial and operating results and agreement to sell US Salt, LLC for $225 million

* Crestwood Equity Partners LP - ‍on-track to achieve increased FY 2017 guidance​

* Crestwood Equity - ‍US Salt divestiture positions Crestwood to execute 2017 & 2018 capital expansion programs without accessing equity capital markets​

* Crestwood Equity Partners LP - ‍sales price for US Salt business is materially accretive to Crestwood’s current business plan​

* Crestwood Equity Partners LP qtrly ‍net loss per limited partner unit $0.72​

* Crestwood Equity Partners LP - ‍Bakken Bear Den Pipeline completed in Q3, Phase 1 processing plant in-service expected in November 2017​

* Crestwood Equity Partners LP - on-track to achieve increased 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance target of $380 million to $400 million​

* Crestwood Equity Partners LP qtrly total revenues $955.6 million versus $587.6 mln‍​

* Crestwood Equity Partners LP - ‍Q3 2017 net loss of $27.9 million, compared to net income of $3.0 million in Q3 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.