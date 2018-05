May 1 (Reuters) - Crestwood Equity Partners LP:

* CRESTWOOD ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* CRESTWOOD EQUITY PARTNERS LP - QTRLY NET INCOME PER UNIT $0.21

* CRESTWOOD EQUITY PARTNERS LP - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $ 1,115.0 MILLION VERSUS $ 828.1 MILLION

* CRESTWOOD EQUITY PARTNERS LP - Q1 RESULTS KEEP US ON-TRACK TO ACHIEVE OUR GUIDANCE TARGETS IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)