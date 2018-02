Feb 5 (Reuters) - Creval:

* SAYS 2017 NET INTEREST INCOME AT EUR 392 MILLION, DECREASING BY 7% COMPARED TO EUR 422 MILLION IN 2016

* SAYS PHASING-IN COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO AT 10.6%

* SAYS STOCK OF GROSS NON-PERFORMING LOANS FELL TO EUR 4 BILLION AT END 2017

* SAYS NET PROFIT FOR THE QUARTER OF EUR 70.8 MILLION

* SAYS GROSS NPL RATIO AT 21.7% AT END 2017 Source text for Eikon:

