BRIEF-Creval Q1 Net Profit Up At EUR 25.3 Mln

* Q1 NET FEES AT EUR 58.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 61.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 25.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 8.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME EUR 80.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 91.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NON-PERFORMING LOAN RATIO AT END-MARCH 8.6% VERSUS 9.4% AT END-DEC

* FULLY LOADED CET1 RATIO 15.7% AT END-MARCH VERSUS 15.5% AT END-DEC

* NON-PERFORMING EXPOSURE COVERAGE RATIO AT END-MARCH 49%

* TO CONTINUE TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ENVISAGED IN 2019-2023 BUSINESS PLAN AMID COVID-19 CRISIS

* PROFITABILITY FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES WILL BE AFFECTED BY DETERIORATION OF DOMESTIC ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT AND WILL BE SUPPORTED BY MEASURES AIMED AT CONTAINING OPERATING EXPENSES