March 15 (Reuters) - CREVAL:

* ALL RIGHTS NOT EXERCISED DURING OPTION PERIOD FOR SUBSCRIPTION OF NEWLY ISSUED ORDINARY SHARES HAVE BEEN SOLD

* 1,870,923 RIGHTS SOLD ALLOW FOR SUBSCRIPTION OF 1.18 BILLION SHARES FOR AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF EUR 118.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)