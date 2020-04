BRIEF-Creval Shareholders Approved Reverse Split Of Bank's Ordinary Shares And Liability Action

April 24 (Reuters) - Banca Piccolo Credito Valtellinese SpA :

* SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED REVERSE SPLIT OF BANK’S OUTSTANDING COMMON STOCKS, WITHOUT NOMINAL VALUE, BASED ON A RATIO OF NO. 1 ORDINARY SHARE EVERY NO. 100 OUTSTANDING ORDINARY SHARES

* TO BRING CORPORATE LIABILITY ACTION AGAINST CERTAIN FORMER DIRECTORS, STATUTORY AUDITORS AND TOP MANAGERS IN OFFICE BETWEEN 2008 AND 2016

* LIABILITY ACTION IS IN RELATION TO MANAGEMENT FACTS AND/OR CONDUCTS, SPECIFICALLY REGARDING GRANTED LOANS, BREACHING PRINCIPLES OF PRUDENT AND SOUND MANAGEMENT.