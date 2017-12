Dec 5 (Reuters) - CREVAL:

* SIGNS AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF PORTFOLIO OF NON PERFORMING SECURED EXPOSURES TO HOIST FINANCE

* PORTFOLIO PRICE AT NEARLY 58% OF GROSS BOOK VALUE

* PORTFOLIO OF SECURED NON PERFORMING LOANS HAS GROSS BOOK VALUE OF ABOUT EUR 24 MILLION

* PORTFOLIO CONSISTS OF ABOUT 140 RETAIL RECEIVABLES, WITH UNDERLYING ASSETS WITH RESIDENTIAL DESTINATION MAINLY

* EFFECTS OF OPERATION ARE DUE TO BE RECORDED IN THE INCOME STATEMENT OF THE CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR